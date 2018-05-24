Neetu Chandra urges people to say no to tobacco

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) On World No Tobacco Day on Thursday, actress Neetu Chandra took a stand against tobacco consumption, saying she doesn’t find smoking “cool”.

Neetu, the brand ambassador of the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) India, also attended an event organised here for the welfare of the cancer patients. Actor-singer Farhan Akhtar also held a live show at the Rangsharda Auditorium.

The actress has had a long association of over nine years with CPAA.

Neetu said in a statement: “Ever since I began my career, I have been actively supporting and a part of the CPAA. I totally believe in ‘no tobacco’ and I am really promoting this in a big way. I personally feel that smoking is not cool. Not smoking is cool.”

She lost her father to cancer.

“Consumption of tobacco today or tomorrow will definitely lead to cancer. It has been observed, researched and experienced. So why go that way when you are aware of its effects.

“I always say that your family is waiting for you so say no to tobacco and be responsible towards their feelings and them,” Neetu said.

–IANS

rb/vd