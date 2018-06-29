Negative global cues pull equity indices lower

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Global protectionist measures and broadly negative Asian stock exchanges pulled the key indices of the Indian equity market lower during the morning trade session on Tuesday.

According to market observers, heavy selling was witnessed in metal, healthcare and banking stocks.

Around 9.35 a.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,652.75 points — inched-down by 4.55 points or 0.04 per cent — from its previous close.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 35,344.21 points, traded at 35,256.71 points — lower by just 7.70 points or 0.02 per cent — from its previous session’s close of 35,264.41 points.

Sensex has so far touched a high of 35,351.72 points and a low of 35,195.63 points during the intra-day trade.

On Monday — the previous trade session — both the indices closed in the red on the back of subdued global markets and a weak Indian rupee.

–IANS

rv/in