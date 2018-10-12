Neha Kakkar thrilled with film version of her ‘La la la’ single

Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Singer Neha Kakkar says she is thrilled that her hit single “La la la” has been included in the soundtrack of the film “Baazaar”, which stars Saif Ali Khan.

Junglee Music has unveiled “La la la”. It is the ‘film version’ of Neha’s chart-topping single “La la la”. The music video of the party song is now available on Times Music YouTube channel.

“I am extremely thrilled that my superhit single ‘La la la, composed by the talented Bilal Saeed, will be a part of the film ‘Baazaar’. The song is a hit with the youth and it always feels nice that the work you do is appreciated globally,” Neha said in a statement.

“Also, this is the second time that my song will feature in a Saif Ali Khan-starrer,” she added.

