Neighbours rescue many in Bhajanpura house collapse, toll 5

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Local residents helped rescue many students trapped in a building that collapsed in north-east Delhi’s Bhajanpura area on Saturday evening claiming five lives.

As many as five persons, including four students, were killed when a three-storey structure caved in, the police said.

The officials at the spot told IANS around 30 students were attending coaching classes at the ground floor, when the upper two floors came down crashing. One additional floor was being built on the building.

Owner of the building, identified as Umesh, is also among the deceased.

Vinay Kumar, a local resident, said, “As soon as I heard about the accident, I rushed to the spot and helped in taking out the children. But it was so disheartening that after taking out 4-5 dead bodies, I simply left the place.”

Virendra, who lived near the collapsed building, told IANS, “It was tragic. I along with others took out the children from the debris. I took out around 18 students, which included both dead and injured.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and senior leader Harsh Vardhan visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

