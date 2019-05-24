Neighbours stab youth for not wishing them in morning

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) A youth was stabbed by two of his neighbours in west Delhi on Monday for allegedly not wishing them in the morning, the police said. The victim has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is said to be critical.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 9 a.m. when the victim, identified as Neeraj Singh (28), had gone to fetch milk from a neighbourhood shop.

“When Singh was returning home, the accused duo — Ishraan and Bunty — stopped him and told him to wish them as they were the strongmen of the area. They slapped Singh when he refused to comply with their orders,” a senior police officer said.

“When Singh protested, Bunty took out a knife and stabbed him three times until he collapsed on the road. Both the accused escaped from the spot. The victim has been admitted to a nearby hospital where his condition is said to be critical,” the officer said, adding that based on the statement of the victim, a case of attempt to murder has been registered against the accused persons.

–IANS

sp/arm