Neil Gorsuch is Trump’s likely Supreme Court pick

Washington, Feb 1 (IANS) US President Donald Trump’s likely pick for Supreme Court is Neil Gorsuch, a Court of Appeals judge from Denver, media reports said.

As Trump was set to announce his choice at 8 p.m. (local time), CNN has iudentified Gorsuch as the President’s first choice, New York Post reported.

The Supreme COurt seat has been left vacant for almost a year after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Supporters said he was a good choice professionally and politically.

“I feel very good about his chances,” Senator Cory Gardner said. “People felt so confident in him and his qualifications that they didn’t even require a recorded vote.”

Gorsuch, 49, believes in a literal reading of the Constitution, and his relatively young age means he could remain on the bench for decades.

A study has also concluded that Gorsuch is the second-most similar to Scalia of the 21 prospective Supreme Court nominees Trump released during the campaign.

–IANS

vgu/