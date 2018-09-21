Neil Nitin Mukesh names daughter Nurvi

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh on Saturday took to Twitter to reveal the name of his daughter.

“Rukmini (Neil’s wife) and I are proud to announce the arrival of our darling daughter, Nurvi. The entire Mukesh family is elated,” Neil tweeted.

Rukmini delivered the baby at the Breach Candy Hospital here on Thursday.

“Both mother and daughter are well by the grace of God,” the actor added.

In April, Neil had announced via Instagram that they were going to become parents soon, and that they were “very excited” for the next phase in their life.

Neil married Mumbai-based Rukmini in February 2017. It was an arranged marriage and they had a courtship of one month.

The actor, who is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, is known for films like “Johnny Gaddaar”, “New York”, “David” and “7 Khoon Maaf”.

–IANS

