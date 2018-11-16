Neil starts second schedule of ‘Bypass Road’

Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has started shooting for the second schedule of “Bypass Road”.

Neil on Saturday took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of a camera and captioned it: “First day of the second schedule of ‘Bypass Road'”

“Bypass Road” marks the directorial debut of Neil’s younger brother Naman Nitin Mukesh. It also stars Adah Sharma, Gul Panag and Rajit Kapur.

The film is a thriller drama.

Neil currently has films that are in various stages of pre-production. These include ‘Saaho”, “Firrkie” and “Ikaa”.

NNM Films and Madan Paliwal of MIRAJ will jointly produce the thriller drama.

–IANS

dc/nv/bg