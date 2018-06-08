Nepal asks UN to close political affairs unit

Kathmandu, June 11 (IANS) The Nepal government has asked the UN to close its Department of Political Affairs (DPA) here with immediate effect, a Foreign Ministry official said on Monday.

Ministry spokesman Bharat Raj Paudyal told Xinhua news agency that the decision to shut the DPA was taken at a meeting of the Council of Ministers presided by Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli

“The government has asked the UN to shut down its political affairs unit. We appreciate the role played by the UN in our peace process,” the spokesman said.

The government has informed the UN of its decision.

The decision comes amid reports that the UN political unit was allegedly involved in various unwarranted activities including supporting some separatist groups in Nepal. DPA officials have denied the accusations.

–IANS

ksk/mr