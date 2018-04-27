Nepal celebrates Buddha Jayanti

Kathmandu, April 30 (IANS) Nepal on Monday marked the 2,562nd Buddha Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, across the country by spreading the message of peace, non-violence, harmony and co-existence.

Buddhist pilgrims and followers thronged various religious sites in Lumbini, the birth place of Buddha, Swayambhunath stupa and Boudhanath stupa in the capital and various monasteries in the country, offering prayers and chanting hymns, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Nepali government held a special event in Lumbini in the presence of President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

Extending best wishes to the Buddhist community and his followers, Bhandari said: “If we internalise the Buddhist philosophy, internal peace and fraternity are unavoidable. It will facilitate unity, tolerance and goodwill among all those oriented towards social development and lasting peace.”

Oli said: “Gautam Buddha remains a symbol of pride for all Nepali people and inspires all to internalise the spirit of global fraternity of Buddhist religion.”

Bhandari laid the foundation stone for an International Buddhist Meditation Centre and Conference Hall in Lumbini. It is expected to be built in two years.

