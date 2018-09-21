Nepal, China to discuss hydro projects

Kathmandu, Sep 25 (IANS) The first Nepal-China joint steering committee (JSC) meeting to discuss development of hydropower projects will be held here later in September, a Nepali official has said.

“Our next agenda is to explore the possibility of power trade between the two countries along with cross border power grid interconnection,” Dinesh Ghimire, joint secretary at the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation (MoEWRI) told Xinhua on Monday.

Ghimire said that as it was the first meeting, it would be an introductory one on how to move forward on a number of issues of energy cooperation.

“We will notify them about Nepal’s hydropower projects, transmission system and investment prospects,” said MoEWRI spokesperson.

Nepal and China would also discuss a number of projects under the Belt and Road Initiative.

–IANS

in/