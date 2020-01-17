Nepal Communist Party wins big in National Assembly polls

Kathmandu, Jan 24 (IANS) The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) of Nepal has registered a thumping victory in the National Assembly elections by bagging 16 out of the 18 seats that went to the polls, the Nepali media reported on Friday citing the Election Commission.

The polling for the National Assembly elections for 18 seats in all seven provinces of the Himalayan nation was held on January 23.

The NCP won 16 out of 18 seats while the Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal got only two seats.

Besides, other parties including the Nepali Congress and the Samajwadi Party failed to win even a single seat in the Rastriya Sabha.

The election was held to replace incumbent members, after their tenure ends on March 3, with new candidates.

