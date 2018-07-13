Nepal monsoon death toll rises to 56

Kathmandu, July 14 (IANS) The death toll in floods and landslides caused by torrential rains across Nepal since the beginning of monsoon season has risen to 56, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Saturday.

The ministry said that nine persons were injured while 12 others went missing. As many as 39 districts were affected by torrential rains, the Himalayan Times reported.

Joint Secretary Ram Krishna Subedi said that the government had mobilised the Nepali Army, Nepal Police and armed police force in association with local administration and citizens for search, rescue and relief operations in the worst-hit districts.

At least three dozen people sustained injuries in the monsoon-induced disasters, especially in the low-lying areas of Terai region including Morang, Sunsari, Saptari, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Dang and Banke districts.

“Efforts are underway to search the missing, to treat the injured and to distribute relief in the highly affected settlements,” Home Ministry spokesperson Ram Krishna Subedi told Xinhua news agency.

Department of Hydrology and Meteorology forecast that rainfall would remain active for the next three days and it urged all to maintain high alert to cope with disasters.

The flood forecasting division has been sending early warning flood alert messages in the concerned districts.

Floods and landslides wreak havoc in Terai every year with thousands of families getting displaced and huge loss of properties, livestock and crops.

During annual monsoon rains, various parts of the country struggle to cope, and this year even many parts of Kathmandu valley remained inundated.

–IANS

soni/