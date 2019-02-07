Nepalese trafficking survivors to be sent home: Maneka Gandhi

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Thursday said 147 girls and 32 boys from Nepal, the victims of trafficking, will be sent back to their country.

The Minister tweeted that the External Affairs Ministry has given permission to safely repatriate them to Nepal.

These Nepalese youths were being allegedly sent to Dubai via Myanmar when they were rescued in Imphal, Manipur.

The Minister had ensured that the detained youths were kept in safe houses. Rehabilitation programmes were also initiated for them by her ministry.

