Nepali President appoints new army chief

Kathmandu, Sep 9 (IANS) Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari appointed General Purna Chandra Thapa as the country’s new army chief on Sunday.

President Bhandari administered oath of office to the newly appointed army chief at a special function held at the presidential palace, according to a statement issued by the president’s office, Xinhua news agency reported.

The President appointed him as the 43rd chief of the Nepali Army, who joined the military service in 1979 as an officer cadet, according to the Army Headquarters.

The new army chief has succeeded General Rajendra Chhetri, who is retiring on Sunday.

The new army chief had served in various capacities including company commander and battalion commander during his 39 years of service.

General Thapa was born in a military family in 1960 in Lamjung, a hilly district in Western Nepal.

