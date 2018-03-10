Nepal’s Chief Justice removed

Kathmandu, March 14 (IANS) Nepal’s controversial Chief Justice Gopal Prasad Parajuli was removed by the Judicial Council on Wednesday amid a raging dispute over his multiple birth certificates.

Minutes before he was preparing to administer oath to President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, a day after she was re-elected to the post, the Council sacked him saying that as per the available certificates, he should have retired from the post on August 5, 2017.

He completed 65 years on that day, and as per Nepali law, civil servants should take retirement after reaching 65 years, the Council said.

“We have informed Parajuli that he no longer remains in the post of CJ as he crossed the retirement age,” a letter signed by the Judicial Council Secretary stated.

After a series of exposés by the Nepali media about his multiple birth certificates and questioning over his academic qualifications, Parajuli was in the limelight since long for all wrong reasons.

Parajali had also summoned publishers and editors of Nepal’s largest selling newspaper, Kantipur Daily, in contempt of court for publishing series of stories against his multiple birth certificates.

