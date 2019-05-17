Nepotism exists in every field: Debutante Sharmin Segal

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Debutante actress Sharmin Segal, who is gearing up for the release of her film “Malaal”, says that nepotism exists everywhere including Bollywood and that star children are usually under more pressure to prove their worth than outsiders.

Asked about her opinion on nepotism, Sharmin, who is the niece of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, told media: “Yes, there is nepotism in Bollywood but also in every (other) field. Whether you are an actor, a doctor or someone, maybe you want to follow your father’s footsteps.

“Yes, it is true that if you know people from the film industry, you get access but at the same time the expectation is high, therefore, we have to put in extra hard work. So yes, we have to work sincerely, and should not be misusing our opportunity.”

Her debut will be alongside another newcomer Meezaan, son of actor Jaaved Jaaferi.

“I agree, we have to do a lot of hard work and audience has to like our performance. So at the end of the day the audience has to decide if they like us or not based on our talent. There are many talents in our film industry who are not from the industry ” said Meezaan.

Sharmin, who started assisting Bhansali from the film “Baajirao Mastani”, said that she wasn’t sure if she wants to take up acting professionally though she had an interest in performances.

Talking about his inspiration, Meezaan said: “When you have a Jagjit and Jaaved Jaaferi at home, you do not need to look outside for talent, it is abundant in the house.”

Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, produced by Bhansali, “Malaal” is releasing on June 28.

–IANS

aru/dc/bg