Netaji’s bust vandalised in Kolkata

Kolkata, May 3 (IANS) A bust of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in a park here was found vandalised on Thursday morning, police said.

Local residents launched protests against the incident, demanding immediate actions against those guilty.

“Some miscreants vandalised the bust of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, inside a park at Narkeldanga area (or north Kolkata). Local people and our party’s local committee protested the incident,” All India Forward Bloc’s West Bengal General Secretary Naren Chattopadhyay told IANS.

Police also said a complaint has already been lodged by the Forward Bloc and investigations are going on.

The disfigured bust has now been covered, police said.

“We want the police to arrest the culprits within 24 hours and otherwise, our local will start demonstrations outside the police station,” Chattopadhyay said.

In March, members of a left wing student organisation allegedly vandalised a bust of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee here and blackened its face.

The incident had came after a statue of Dravidian icon and social reformer E.V.R. Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, was razed in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore, while two statues of Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin were pulled down in Tripura allegedly by the BJP-RSS activists.

–IANS

