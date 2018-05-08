Netanyahu accuses Iran of deploying ‘dangerous’ weapons in Syria

Jerusalem, May 9 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday accused Iran of deploying “very dangerous weapons” in Syria.

Iran “is seeking to implant very dangerous weapons in Syria to be used against Israel for the specific purpose of our destruction,” Netanyahu said in a statement during a visit to Cyprus’ capital Nicosia, Xinhua reported.

“It openly calls daily for our destruction, the elimination of Israel from the face of the earth and it practices unmitigated aggression against us,” he added.

A series of recent airstrikes on military bases in Syria, allegedly carried out by Israel, killed several Iranian military advisers, causing spiralling tensions between the two Middle East arch foes.

–IANS

