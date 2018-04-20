Netanyahu accuses Iran of sending combat drones to attack Israel

Tel Aviv, April 23 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday accused Iran of sending combat drones to attack Israel after Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif blamed Israel for violating international law.

The remark came in the wake of an interview Zarif gave to US’ CBS TV news.

“I do not believe that we are headed towards regional war but I do believe that unfortunately, Israel has continued its violations with international law, hoping to be able to do it with impunity because of the US support and trying to find smokescreens to hide behind,” said Zarif, Xinhua reported.

Netanyahu retaliated the comment during a toast to mark Israel’s 70th Independence Day with Defence Minister Avigdor Liberman and Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot.

Zarif “is a foreign minister of a country that sent armed drones into Israel and fired missiles at Saudi Arabia,” Netanyahu said.

“I also heard his moderate words,” Netanyahu said. “There is a huge gap between his words and the actions of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, which advances an army against Israel with the stated goal of destroying the State of Israel,” according to Netanyahu.

The hawkish leader said he is “not impressed by the words, I rely on this forum (Israel’s top military command) and on the Israel Defence Forces that is prepared for every possibility and scenario.”

The remarks came amidst elevated tension between Iran and Israel, following Israel’s alleged airstrike at the T-4 airbase in Syria on April 9, killing at least 14 including Iranian nationals.

Israel has not officially commented on the attack. However, Netanyahu and other senior Israeli officials have repeatedly said that Israel will not allow Iran to establish a military foothold in Syria.

–IANS

ahm/