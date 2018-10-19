NetApp to help DreamWorks manage humongous data

Las Vegas, Oct 24 (IANS) NetApp, a leader in the Hybrid Cloud data services, on Wednesday announced its partnership with DreamWorks, animation studio that is a subsidiary of Universal Pictures, to develop and oversee the studio’s customised Data Fabric approach.

NetApp will help DreamWorks simplify the overall integration and orchestration of data across a hybrid IT infrastructure, the company said in a statement.

“Having used NetApp solutions on all of our CG animated feature films, DreamWorks trusts NetApp to deliver the data services our filmmakers rely on to innovate today and tomorrow, as they unleash creativity and dream new realities,” said Kate Swanborg, Senior Vice President of Technology Communications and Strategic Alliances at DreamWorks.

DreamWorks is rapidly expanding its digital business and the amount of data to which its teams must have immediate and widespread access is staggering.

Today, an average animated feature film requires hundreds of artists and engineers, over 600 terabytes of data, more than 100 million compute hours and half a billion digital files.

“Ultimately, it is data that is the foundation for DreamWorks to create immersive experiences within worlds we could not otherwise possibly imagine,” said Scott Dawkins, NetApp Chief Technology Officer of Storage Systems and Software.

The company also announced new solutions to enable customers to deliver data-driven business outcomes for applications across Hybrid Cloud and multi-cloud environments.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that every time we create a product or service at NetApp, we always first ask ourselves what it will be able to do in the cloud,” said Anthony Lye, SVP and GM, Cloud Data Services, NetApp.

