Netflix to premiere ‘Springsteen on Broadway’

Los Angeles, July 19 (IANS) The “Springsteen on Broadway” one-man show will be seen by a worldwide audience on Netflix, the streaming service has announced.

It will premiere on Netflix on December 15, the same day as the final night of Bruce Springsteen’s well-received 236-show similarly titled run on Broadway, Efe news quoted Netflix as saying on Wednesday.

“Springsteen on Broadway” opened in October 2016 to rave reviews and sold-out crowds. Springsteen extended his run three times, and is now scheduled to finish off with 236 performances at Jujamcyn’s Walter Kerr Theatre, Variety.com reported.

The two-hour show features him performing on acoustic guitar and piano and spinning yarns from his 2016 biography “Born to Run”.

Springsteen will be the screenwriter of the Netflix show, while Thom Zimny will direct and produce the film.

“We are thrilled to bring Bruce Springsteen — a master storyteller, humanitarian and voice of the everyman — to Netflix in this historic one man show,” said Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.

“This groundbreaking experience defies the boundaries of theatre, concerts and film and will give our global audience an intimate look at one of the biggest cultural icons of our time,” he added.

Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau said, “The purpose of the film is to bring this incredibly intimate show to Bruce’s entire audience intact and complete.”

–IANS

mag/vm