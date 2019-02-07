Networked freezers at stores, work places at hacking risk: Report

San Francisco, Feb 9 (IANS) Using default passwords on internet-enabled temperature control systems has exposed freezers at grocery stores, hospitals and pharmaceutical firms to the risk of being hacked, the media reported.

Security researchers at Safety Detective found over 7,419 networked thermostats manufactured by Scotland-based electronics manufacturer Resource Data Management (RDM) to be suffering from the vulnerability, Engadget reported on Friday.

On hijacking these devices, the hackers are able to adjust temperatures, change alarms and obtain floor places of facilities where the freezers are located.

The issue with RDM products comes from users failing to follow the necessary steps to secure their products.

“When approached by Safety Detective about the issue, RDM said the issue is related to the use of default passwords and users are encouraged to change them,” the report said.

Earlier this week, cameras from US-based manufacturer of smart home products Nest were also reported to have been taken over by hackers who were broadcasting potentially terrifying messages.

