Never dreamt of this life: Sivakarthikeyan

Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) It has been five years since the release of Sivakarthikeyan’s maiden Tamil film “Marina” and on Friday, the actor said he never dreamt of this life and thanked everybody including the audiences who have been instrumental in successful career.

“February 3, 2012, I saw myself on big screen. It’s been five amazing years with so much of experience. I never dreamt of this life you have given me. Big thanks to all my brothers, sisters, my movie teams, distributors, theatre owners, all stars’ fans, press and cinema audience for your huge support and love,” Sivakarthikeyan tweeted.

Currently considered one of the fast rising stars of Tamil filmdom, Sivakarthikeyan was launched by director Pandiraj in “Marina”.

“Special thanks to Pandiraj sir for initiating this journey. I know I have a long way to go. I’m still learning and I will learn always. I will try my best to give entertaining movies,” he wrote.

With a total of ten films to his credit so far, Sivakarthikeyan has given blockbusters such as “Ethir Neechal”, “Maan Karate” and “Rajini Murugan”.

He’s currently shooting for a yet-untitled Tamil project with director Mohan Raja.

