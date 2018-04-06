Never miss pictures of Priyanka Chopra in ‘Quantico’ Season3

According to sources Bollywood stunner Priyanka Chopra is all set to entice her fans one more time as Alex Parrish in hit American TV show ‘Quantico’. Meanwhile the actress gained immense popularity with the ABC production and is now ready with its thrilling new season.

Reports added ‘Quantico’ season 3 will telecast from April 26 on ABC and her fans will again get a chance of watching her in a tough avatar. Further the super hit American series has had a successful run for two seasons and it will be interesting to see what’s new in store for her fans in the third one.

Recently Priyanka took to her Instagram and shared some cool behind the scenes pictures where the actress looks gorgeous and stunning. Moreover her character has grown and the actress has won several positive accolades for her powerful performance in last two seasons.

Presently as per reports a strong buzz of her starring opposite Salman Khan in ‘Bharat’ is produced by Atul Agnihotri and helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. However, yet no official announcement has been made by the makers about her casting.