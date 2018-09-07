New AIIMS to match facilities available at Delhi institute: Nadda

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda said on Thursday said that all efforts will be made to provide same standards of service to new AIIMS as in the Delhi institution.

“AIIMS has created a benchmark in the field of healthcare not only at the national level but internationally also. It is a pioneering and unique institute that maintains a fine balance between quantity and quality. It has a great testimony and we must try to replicate it in the new AIIMS,” Nadda said while flagging off battery operated bus services at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS).

The minister said the health scheme Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) will cover around 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families,

“The Health Ministry is committed to providing the best and highest quality healthcare services to the people of the country. The scheme will provide secondary and tertiary care hospitalization and will be paperless and cashless. The services will include more than 1,350 procedures covering pre and post hospitalisation, diagnostics and medicines etc,” he added.

According to the health ministry, 10 battery operated buses were donated by INDIA TV as part of their CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiative to AIIMS which will be used for intramural campus transport of visiting patients, patients attendants and also for the staff working at AIIMS. Every day around 5,000 passengers can commute through the newly added fleet.

