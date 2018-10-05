New Allahabad University Students Union office bearers sworn in

Allahabad, Oct 6 (IANS) After a bout of violence, the newly-elected office bearers of the Allahabad University Students Union were sworn in on Saturday amid tight police presence, officials said.

Violence rocked the varsity at around 2 a.m., soon after the results of the polling held earlier on Friday were announced with mobs of alleged Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) supporters torching vehicles and setting a hostel building on fire.

Crude bombs were also hurled.

Fire tenders and senior district officials including the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) rushed in with reinforcements to calm the unruly mob.

Udai Prakash Yadav of the Samajwadi Chatra Sabha (SCS) defeated his nearest ABVP rival Atendra Singh by 774 votes.

Akhilesh Yadav of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) bagged the Vice President’s seat by securing 2,157 votes.

ABVP, the student wing of the BJP, despite its high decibel campaign, managed to win only the general secretary post.

Its candidate Shivam Singh secured 2,823 votes and the joint secretary post went to Satyam Singh ‘Sunny’ of the SCS. The cultural secretary as bagged by NSUI’s Aditya Singh who got 1,832 votes.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) to SSP Allahabad, Prince Dixit told IANS that the situation had slowly limping back to normal.

There has been no arrests so far.

Some policemen were also injured in the violence.

The results are being seen as a crude shock to the ruling BJP as its student wing lost the prestigious students union election.

–IANS

