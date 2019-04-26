New app helps immigrants find their way around Toronto

A new app called Irish App-Roved can really be just the thing for new immigrants trying to get around Toronto. It was created by two Irish immigrants who saw a need for it.

When Patrick Doherty one of the app creators first arrived in Toronto six years ago, he found it extremely difficult to find a job as his previous experience in Ireland wasn’t recognized. Finding living accommodations also proved a difficult task as he lacked a credit score.

Doherty explained that people can log onto the app before they even come to Canada and access useful information about accommodations, what banks to use, available cell phone providers as well as immigration services to assist with obtaining permanent residence.

He explained that they also assist with getting immigrants placed in proper employment, which increases their chances of sponsorship.

Cassandra Fultz, a regulated Canadian immigration consultant, explained in an interview with a news outlet that many immigrants want to come to Canada on a working holiday visa, which is very common, but the process can be challenging.

“You have to make sure you’re not missing any documents and that there’s nothing that would make you inadmissible to Canada before you apply.”

Fultz said people have the option to book a consultation, ask questions, and fill out immigration forms right through the app.

The app went live on April 4.

Since the launch, Irish App-Roved has been trending in the top five on the Google Playstore social app category, out of 2.6 million apps.

Doherty and Graham are also working on a Realtor app they plan to launch this summer. -CINEWS