New BCCI brass opposes ICC’s changes in financial model

Dubai, Feb 4 (IANS) Despite the change of guard at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Indian board continued to oppose the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) new changes to the financial model and governance structure here on Saturday.

The changes that the BCCI, represented by Vikram Limaye, a member of the new Committee of Administrators, is currently opposing are amongst the same changes that were recommended in 2014 with respect to a larger share of ICC’s revenue to be given to India.

The new changes after Saturday’s ICC Board meeting include: “A revised financial distribution ensuring a more equitable distribution of revenues. A revised constitution to reflect good governance, expanding and clarifying of the roles and objectives of the ICC to provide leadership in international cricket.”

The new financial model, says ICC, is built on principles of “equity, good conscience, common sense and simplicity, enabling every member to grow, greater transparency, recognition of interdependency amongst members.”

The decisions taken will be up for final approval once again in April 2017. The ICC has given time for the members to recommend any changes in the given time.

Reflecting on the changes, ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar said: “The proposals from the working group to reverse the resolutions of 2014 and deliver a revised constitution and financial model were accepted by the ICC Board and now we will work collectively to refine the detail for final sign off in April. This also allows the new BCCI leadership appropriate time to appraise the detail and contribute”.

“I want the ICC to be reasonable and fair in our approach to all 105 Members and the revised constitution and financial model does that. There are still details to work through and concerns to be addressed, but the principle of change is agreed and not for debate,” he added.

However, the BCCI soon came up with its statement immediately after the ICC Board meeting which stated: “The BCCI representative, Vikram Limaye expressed his concern over both the documents especially in light of the insufficient time available to the Supreme Court appointed Committee of administrators to take an informed view on the said proposal, and also there being no scientific basis behind the percentage distribution allocation that was being proposed other than “good faith and equity”.

“Vikram Limaye requested that both proposals be taken up at the next ICC board meeting in April 2017.”

“Vikram Limaye, reiterated that BCCI cannot consider these as the official base documents as the Committee of Administrators, appointed by the Supreme Court of India, was formed only four days ago and voted against the proposals,” the statement added.

