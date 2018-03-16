New blast injures 1 in US’ Texas

New York, March 21 (IANS) A new explosion injured one person in Texas capital city of Austin, police and medical service said. It was the fifth blast to rock the US city in March.

The Austin Fire Department said a man in his thirties received “potentially serious” injuries in the explosion at the Goodwill charity shop on Brodie Lane, the BBC reported.

Austin Police Department tweeted: “At this time, we have no reason to believe this incident is related to previous package bombs.”

The reported explosion on Tuesday evening “was an incendiary device” and was “not related” to the package bombs in the area that killed two persons earlier, the police said.

President Donald Trump said “sick people” carried out those blasts.

The city has been on edge after the attacks, and hundreds of police have been deployed to the area to investigate the blasts. The public were being urged to avoid the area.

The earlier blasts — involving package bombs and a tripwire — were all related. They began in early March, with police confirming four attacks in Austin and one in Schertz, 104 km south of the state capital.

The first exploded on March 2, killing Anthony Stephan House, 29, at his home. On March 13, Draylen William Mason, 17, was killed and his mother injured when he brought a package inside his home from the doorstep.

Hours later, a 75-year-old Hispanic woman, was injured by another package. On March 18, a device injured two men who may have set off a tripwire while walking along a street in the city, police said.

On March 20, a parcel bomb exploded at a FedEx depot in Schertz, injuring one person. Police said the parcel had been due to be shipped to Austin.

Federal Bureau of Investigation officials said another package at a separate FedEx facility in the area “was disrupted by law enforcement” on Tuesday.

–IANS

in/