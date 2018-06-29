New book tells you how to be happy like Laughing Buddha

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) A new book with the jolly Laughing Buddha, whose large potbelly symbolises happiness, good luck and abundance, on its front cover explores the secret universe of happiness and the various ways one can go about experiencing it.

Titled “Zen And The Art Of Happiness”, it is written by Chris Prentiss, who has previously authored at least a dozen books on Chinese philosophy and personal growth.

Setting the record straight, the author explains that “Zen” is a Japanese word meaning mediation. It is, the author highlights, a journey of exploration and revolves around “experiencing life in the here and now. At the same time, Zen is also about removing the dualistic distinctions between “I” and “you,” between “subject” and “object”, and between our spiritual and ordinary everyday activities.

“The Zen of doing anything is doing it with a particular concentration of mind, a calmness and simplicity of mind, that brings the experience of enlightenment and, through that experience, happiness,” notes the author in the novella-length book.

The goal of the book is to help bring enlightenment into the reader’s life by fostering an understanding of some of the most important laws that, according to the author, govern our world and the universe.

The author explains how to use these valuable lessons to achieve happiness.

The book at hand can also turn immensely inspiring at moments while poignant and philosophical at others. The author tells the readers that they “are the authors of every next moment,” highlighting that things done in the past may have been done with little consciousness of what results they may bring but he insists that everything that happens here onwards will be a result of what the reader does from now on.

Among the subjects covered in the book are adapting to life inevitable changes, dealing with stress in a healthy way and nurturing happiness on a daily basis.

Written with wit and clarity, “Zen And The Art of Happiness” (Manjul India/Rs 299/145 pages) explores several such facets about happiness and the various ways of going about achieving and experiencing it.

–IANS

ss/vm