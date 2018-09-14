New border management system to lessen foot patrol: BSF

Jammu, Sep 17 (IANS) The BSF on Monday said the installation of comprehensive integrated border management system (CIBMS) will give major relief to troopers as it will reduce dependence on foot patrolling along the international border.

A.K. Sharma, Additional Director General (ADG) of the Border Security Force (BSF), said this while interacting with the reporters during Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to the international border on Monday.

“The installation of the smart border fencing equipment would give relief to the troopers as they would not need to patrol areas close to the border fencing once the CIBMS is operational,” he said.

Asked how the new surveillance system is different from the already installed one, the ADG said: “Those were operational individually. After all, the surveillance systems have been brought under single command and control… The control room can alert the deployed troops about any emergency on the border.”

“The new system is capable of monitoring any movement whether it takes place underground, overground or in the air,” he said when asked about the oft-noticed practice of infiltrators using underground tunnels.

He said for the present two pilot projects of CIBMS, each covering a distance of 5.5 km, have been operationalised.

He said due to security reasons, he cannot give the exact location of these pilot projects on the international border.

