New B’uru-Goa express train flagged off (2nd Lead)

Bengaluru, March 7 (IANS) South Western Railway (SWR) zone on Saturday flagged off a new daily express train, connecting the tech city and Vasco Da Gama in Goa fulfilling a long standing demand of the coastal region.

“This train has been demanded for long by the people of Chikmagalur and Karwar. It has been launched today. Member of Parliament Shoba Karandlaje also tried for this train,” said Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh C. Angadi flagging it off.

Originating from the city, the Yeshwantpur – Karwar – Vasco Da Gama special express offers direct connectivity to Bengaluru, Udupi, Kundapur and Karwar.

Reducing travel time, the overnight train runs at convenient timings.

Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa joined Angadi in flagging off the train.

“Considering the fact that there is a need in Karnataka for more trains and railway lines, the state government has come forward to share 50 per cent of the cost or railway projects in the state,” Yediyurappa said.

According to Angadi, the central government will invest Rs 50 lakh crore on various railway projects, including suburban rail for Bengaluru and a new terminal at Baiyyappanahalli.

Karandlaje highlighted that more trains are needed from Karnataka capital to coastal region as many people work in the city.

“There will be heavy demand for buses and taxies during festivals and other special occasions,” she said while noting that the new train will slash the journey from Yeshwantpur to Karwar by two and a half hours.

The new express train was operated by an all-woman loco-pilot team.

–IANS

