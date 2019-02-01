New CBI chief Rishi Kumar Shukla takes charge

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Newly appointed Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Rishi Kumar Shukla took charge of the probe agency on Monday.

Shukla, 59, took over the reigns as the agency clashed with the Kolkata Police on Sunday over questioning of its Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar over a ponzi scheme scam.

The confrontation has led to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee staging a sit-in protest in Kolkata.

A 1983-batch IPS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, Shukla was appointed as the 28th Director General of Police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh on June 30, 2016.

But he was shifted to the post of Police Housing Corporation chief last week by the state’s new Congress regime.

His appointment comes after Alok Verma was removed on January 10 unceremoniously from the post following his bitter feud with Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

–IANS

rak-spk/ksk/in