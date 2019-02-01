New CBI chief Shukla, a soft-spoken but tough officer (Profile)

Bhopal, Feb 2 (IANS) Rishi Kumar Shukla, appointed on Saturday as the new chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has the reputation of a strict officer with a soft exterior.

A 1983 batch IPS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, 59-year-old Shukla was appointed the 28th Director General of Police (DGP) of Madhya Pradesh on June 30, 2016. He was shifted to the post of Police Housing Corporation chief three days ago by the new Congress regime.

Before becoming DGP in Madhya Pradesh, he had served in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) as Joint Director. He also served as Additional Director General of Railways, Narcotics and Homeguards.

Hailing from Gwalior, he was first posted as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Raipur and later as Superintendent of Police in Damoh, Shivpuri and Mandsaur districts. He was on central deputation between 1992 and 1996 and served as Additional Director General, Intelligence, from 2009 to 2012.

Shukla received training in the Crisis Management in the US in 1995 and in hostage negotiations in 2005.

He had gone on medical leave in 2017 and again for 45 days in October 2018 to undergo a bypass surgery.

Pradeep Bhatia, who worked as MP Police spokesperson during Shukla’s tenure as DGP, said he was a strict officer who emphasised on policing. “He has a soft heart. Whenever any police official approached him with grievances, he found solutions for them,” Bhatia said.

