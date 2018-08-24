New Chief Election Officer assumes charge in Jaipur

Jaipur, Aug 31 (IANS) Newly appointed Chief Election Officer Anand Kumar assumed his charge on Friday.

Kumar said his priority is to organise Assembly elections due later this year in a transparent, unbiased and peaceful manner.

Kumar, from Rewari in Haryana, is a 1994 batch IAS officer who has served as district collector of Dholpur, Dungarpur, Barmer, Rajsamand and Udaipur. He has also served at other significant positions in the state.

Kumar replaces Ashwani Bhagat who was removed as Chief Election officer on Thursday.

Sources said an Election Commission’s team visited Jaipur on Aug 10 and 11 and was reportedly dissatisfied with Bhagat’s working.

