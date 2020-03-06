New daily train between Bengaluru, Goa launched

Bengaluru, March 7 (IANS) South Western Railway (SWR) zone on Saturday launched a new daily train, connecting the city and Goa, fulfilling the long standing demand of the coastal region.

“This train has been demanded for long by the people of Chikmagalur and Karwar. It has been launched today. Member of Parliament Shoba Karandlaje also tried for this train,” said Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh C. Angadi, flagging the train off.

Originating from the city, the Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Vasco Da Gama special express offers direct connectivity to Bengaluru, Udupi, Kundapur and Karwar.

Reducing travel time, the overnight train runs at convenient timings.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa joined Angadi in flagging off the train.

Angadi also unveiled the conversion of Yeshwantpur-Bijapur express coaches to modern Linke Hoffman Busche (LHB) coaches.

LHB coaches have increased passenger carrying capacity and improved safety and comfort. They also offer spacious, modern and aesthetically designed interiors.

–IANS

