New dates announced for CBSE board exams in violence-hit Delhi areas

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The students of north-east Delhi who could not appear in the board examinations of Class 10 and 12, due to the violence around CAA, have been given another opportunity to sit for exams, officials said. Fresh exams will be held from March 21.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had postponed examinations in some parts of north-east and east Delhi between February 26 and March 7 in view of the safety of students after the violence spread rapidly in the area. Students could not reach the examination centres in many places.

CBSE Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj, in an order stated: “All centres of north-east Delhi and the affected areas of east Delhi will have the English examination on March 21. The Class 10 board exam that took place on February 28, will now be on March 28. The examination for Hindi that was February 29 will be held again in north-east Delhi on March 30. The Music examination of Class 10 will now be held on March 26.”

The Class 10 Science examination — theory and practical will take place on March 24. Business element paper will be on 23 March. Also, the Class 10 examination of Sanskrit will be held on March 27.

According to the CBSE order, students of north-east Delhi who could not appear in the Class 12 Physics examination held on March 2, can re-appear on March 31.

At the same time, students of violence affected areas who could not appear in the Class 12 English examination on February 27 can sit for the exams on April 1.

The examination of the web application of Class 12 on February 26 will be held in north-east Delhi on April 3. The Class 12 Chemistry examination held on March 7 will now be held in north-east Delhi on April 4.

The Class 12 Urdu, Sanskrit, NCC, Engineering Science examination held on February 28 will be held again on April 7.

The Engineering Graphics examination held on February 29 will be re-conducted for the students on April 8.

The History exam of Class 12 held across the country on March 3 will be held again on April 9.

The Class 12 Accounts exam will be held in north-east Delhi on April 11. Besides, the Political Science examination of Class 12 will be held on April 13 and the Marketing exam on April 14.

These centres for the exams were in schools in Jafarabad, Maujpur, Seelampur, Karawal Nagar, Dayalpur, Gandhi Nagar, Shahdara, MS Park, Seemapuri, Mandoli, Yamuna Nagar, Usmanpur, Shastri Park, Sonia Vihar, Brahmapuri.

–IANS

hindi-pgh/