New director’s posts at 6 AIIMS soon

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of a new director’s post at six branches of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in different cities with a starting monthly salary of over Rs 2 lakh.

The person will be the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and in-charge of overall administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli and Gorakhpur; Punjab’s Bathinda; Assam’s Guwahati; Chattisgarh’s Bilaspur; and Jharkhand’s Deoghar.

The cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the creation of the post with the basic pay of Rs 2,25,000 with some extra amount but not exceeding Rs 2,37,500.

The director would have the responsibility of allocating duties to the officers and employees of the institute.

–IANS

