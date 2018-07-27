New funding for community support, multiculturalism and anti-racism programs in Brampton

Ruby Sahota, MP for Brampton North and Arif Virani, MP for Parkdale-High Park and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Canadian Heritage, provided information to community leaders and organizations about three new funding streams that will strengthen diverse communities and support anti-racism initiatives in Brampton.

The government is investing a total of $51.9 million over three years, which includes new funding of $21 million for projects, events, and community capacity building.

Consisting of three components, this new funding will support:

1. Projects that address racism and discrimination with a focus on Indigenous Peoples and racialized women and girls;

2. Events that promote intercultural and interfaith understanding, and celebrate a community’s history and culture, such as heritage months recognized by Parliament; and

3. Community capacity building projects that will help recipients support the inclusion of newcomers and diverse communities.

In a press statement Sahota said: “Arif and I were welcomed into a packed room of community leaders and organizations, of all backgrounds, that are doing amazing work in our local Brampton community. Federal funding like this is available, and it is my job as their Member of Parliament to inform them of opportunities like this and support them through the application process – that is how we work together to build stronger, more vibrant communities.”

Those interested in applying for this new funding are asked to contact Canadian Heritage at pch.soutienauxcollectivité[email protected] -CINEWS