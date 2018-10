New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India on Friday launched the new generation of Mercedes-AMG G 63 SUV with price starting at Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom, all India).

According to the company, the SUV is powered by a “4-litre V8 biturbo engine that generates an astonishing 430 kW (585 hp) of power, helps it attain 100 km/h from standstill in a mere 4.5 seconds”.

–IANS

