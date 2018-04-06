New government does first major Tripura Police reshuffle

Agartala, April 8 (IANS) In a major reshuffle after assuming power in Tripura nearly a month ago, the BJP-led government on Sunday issued the transfer and posting orders of 66 senior police officials, including 15 from the IPS.

Six of the eight district police chiefs and seven of the 12 Commandants of Tripura State Rifles battalions are among those transferred, a Home Department official said.

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ajit Pratap Singh will be the new West Tripura district police chief while Avula Ramesh Reddy has been transferred to Gomati district.

Jal Singh Meena becomes the new Superintendent of Police of South Tripura district while Sudipta Das has been shifted to Dhalai district.

Kulwant Singh has been moved to Sepahijala district while Lucky Chauhan will be the first woman head of Unakoti district police.

The official said IPS officer Kamal Chakraborty will be the new chief of Counterinsurgency and Anti-Terrorist School in Dhalai district.

Tripura Police Service officer Pinaki Samanta will be the new SP (Traffic). Young IPS officer Abhijit Jaikrishnan Saptarshi will be the new SP (CID).

Heads of various police training centres too have been shifted, including K.T.D. Singh of the Police Training Academy.

A BJP-Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura alliance government assumed office on March 9.

