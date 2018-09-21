New hairstyles, long lasting make-up: Spruce up for festivals

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The festive season brings on parties and gatherings galore. Try new hairstyles every time you step out, and ensure you put on make-up that lasts long.

Samay Dutta, Director, NOIR, the Luxury Blow Bar lists down four brand new hairdos for girls to carry out this festive season:

* Braided low bun: This is the stylish yet trendy hairstyle that can make you look like a million bucks at your next Diwali party. Pull together all your hair at the back of your head and beginning from the end of your crown, start Dutch braiding your hair. Follow this until you reach the lower part of the hair then wrap the remaining length around the hair tie until all the hair has been used up. This hairstyle will look wonderful with traditional wear as well as gowns.

* Waterfall twist: This hairstyle is friendly with all types of hair and can be done effortlessly. You only need some pins and you’re good to go. The waterfall twist is not only easy but it gives a well finished and stunning look as well. You can work this hairstyle on both curly as well as straight hair and it looks incredible with a sari, lehenga or a salwar kameez.

* Dutch pigtail braids: Boxer braids aka ‘Dutch Pigtail Braids’ are the newest hairstyle trend that you can play with this festive season. As the air gets more festive, this definitely rounds up as the exclusive yet volume hairstyle. This is a pretty manageable to ace and looks awesome with any hair length, type, and colour.

* Textured bun: Ditch the regular sleek hairdos that popularly go with saris and opt for a textured bun during this festive season. This textured style surely wins points.

Make-up is one of the essential elements which will enhance your festive look and will make you look even more beautiful. Bharti Taneja, Director and Founder, Alps Group suggests some make-up tips for girls to follow during the festive season:

* After applying lipstick, place your forefinger in your mouth and pull out to get rid of excess lipstick that would otherwise get on your teeth and give you a lipstick-coated smile.

* For ultimate staying power, it is crucial to blot with a tissue after applying the lipstick. For making your lip colour even more long-lasting, cover your lips with a tissue after applying lipstick. Now lightly sprinkle a little powder on your lips, gently rub the powder, hit the excess off, and gently press on to the lips. Now remove the tissue, and now your lip color is sealed for all day or night.

* Just when you had to leave for the party, you realise that your mascara has ditched you. Fret not! To revive your dried mascara, mix 2-3 drops of contact lens solutions in it, shake a little, swirl the wand into the bottle, apply and you are all set to kill with those thick, long lashes.

* Want thick, dramatic lashes without using false lash extensions? It is possible. Apply one coat of mascara and leave it for a few seconds to dry. Now lightly dab your lashes with some baby powder and curl them with a lash curler. Apply one more coat of mascara and you get perfect glossed jet black lash. The powder helps your mascara hold the curl better.

* The key to long-lasting make-up is the most commonly skipped step – a setting spray. It can work wonders. You can easily make one at home. Mix aloe vera gel in water and add a few drops of an aromatic oil (jasmine, lavender, rose). Put this mix in a spray bottle and it is ready to use. The aloe vera gel keeps your make-up looking fresh, and creases never pop up.

–IANS

