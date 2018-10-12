New homeopathy institute to offer PG courses in seven disciplines: Ayush Ministry

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) The Centre will come up with a new homeopathy institute in the national capital which will offer post-graduate courses in seven disciplines, ministry of Ayush said on Tuesday.

“The intake of PG students will be seven students per department per academic year. The intake of PhD students will be 10 students per year. The OPD part of the hospital will consists of general and speciality clinic,” it said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the institute, supposed to be set in Narela, is proposed to be a 100-bed hospital and a centre of excellence in quality education and research. It will target only PG and PhD level teaching to fill the gap in high quality research and treatment in Homoeopathy.

The project, which would cost around Rs 302 crore, will provide residential accommodation for faculty, Operation theatre, ICU beds, Radiology, Physiotherapy, Yoga, Pharmacy and Housekeeping services.

“Besides, other auxiliary functions include diagnostic and supporting facilities along with Central laboratory for Clinical Diagnosis and Investigations will be also available,” it said.

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik laid the foundation stone for National Institute of Homeopathy at Narela. The institute will be of national level and would be established as an extension of National Institute of Homoeopathy, Kolkata.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Naik said Homoeopathy is gaining acceptance and growing in popularity all over the world and in India, Homoeopathy has also become very popular.

“In order to bring uniformity in admission of students in AYUSH institutions and to ensure that meritorious students come to AYUSH streams, from the year 2016-17, The Ministry has started the admission process into AYUSH UG courses by using the merit list of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by CBSE,” Naik said.

