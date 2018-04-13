New IBM security tools utilise human-machine intelligence

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) IBM Security on Wednesday unveiled new technology and services that utilise both human and machine intelligence to fight, defend and respond to cyber attacks.

The new technology includes the “Resilient Incident Response Platform” (IRP) with intelligent orchestration to accelerate incident response.

The “IBM X-Force Threat Management Services” uses a patented artificial intelligence (AI) engine that automates how IBM Security Services manages active threats for clients.

Using three different AI engines, the platform compares incidents against 600,000 historical use cases and can help automate certain steps in the threat management process, the company said in a statement.

“The collaboration between humans and intelligent machines is going to affect every industry,” said Marc van Zadelhoff, General Manager, IBM Security.

Over the past nine months, IBM has invested nearly 200,000 hours of research and development to create the “Resilient Incident Response Platform”.

“Companies have an opportunity with breakthroughs like AI for active threat management and intelligent orchestration to rewire incident response procedures for the age of intelligence,” Zadelhoff added.

