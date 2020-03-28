New India Assurance initiates risk coverage for health workers

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Public sector insurance company New India Assurance on Monday announced the commencement of the risk coverage of Rs 50 lakh per healthcare personnel in treating coronavirus positive patients.

A letter from the general insurance company to the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that it is a tailor-made comprehensive personal accident which includes accidental loss of life due to novel coronavirus infection.

It said that 22.12 lakh public healthcare providers, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact of and care for COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by this, including private healthcare staff and workers, are covered under this insurance package.

“The premium payment process has been initiated. We confirm that the risk coverage therein has commenced with immediate effect,” said the letter on Monday.

A tweet from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office said: “As announced by Finance Minister @nsitharaman on March 26, @NewIndAssurance has issued detailed guidelines for providing insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh per person for 22.12 lakh health care providers across the country. #IndiaFightsCorona.”

Announcing the insurance cover last Thursday, Sitharaman had applauded the role played by doctors and other workers in the health sector and said that they are being called ‘gods in white attire’ by the public and coronavirus- affected patients alike.

