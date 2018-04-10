New Indian Ambassador to South Korea named
New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) India on Wednesday named Sripriya Ranganathan, a 1994 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, as its new Ambassador to South Korea
“Sripriya Ranganathan (IFS: 1994), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.
“She is expected to take up her assignment shortly,” it added.
Ranganathan, who is currently Joint Secretary (Bangladesh-Myanmar) in the External Affairs Ministry, will take over from Vikram Doraiswami in Seoul.
