New Indian Ambassador to South Korea named

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) India on Wednesday named Sripriya Ranganathan, a 1994 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, as its new Ambassador to South Korea

“Sripriya Ranganathan (IFS: 1994), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

“She is expected to take up her assignment shortly,” it added.

Ranganathan, who is currently Joint Secretary (Bangladesh-Myanmar) in the External Affairs Ministry, will take over from Vikram Doraiswami in Seoul.

