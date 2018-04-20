New industrial policy soon: Prabhu

Gurugram, April 24 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday said that soon a new industrial policy will be introduced and would encourage establishment of industry in rural areas.

Addressing a gathering in Lohsingani village here on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Divas celebrated under the village Swaraj campaign, he said that on Monday, a meeting was held with the Chief Ministers from different regions in which they were asked to suggest a new policy.

He said that the efforts of the Central and State Governments to improve the quality of life of people should be linked to small industries, for which a big convention was organized in Delhi on Monday where the new policy was discussed and finalized with the suggestions of all and will be implemented soon after getting the Cabinet’s approval.

Through this industrial policy, the emphasis is on promoting industries in the village, connecting with self-help groups and co-operative institutes to the small scale industries and connecting it with the global supply chain, he said.

