New junk removal business opens in Brampton

This is a junk removal business with a difference. Just Junk is a no-frills operation consisting of three men and a truck, give them a call and they will arrive and remove stuff that the client doesn’t want.

The team aims to recycle and repurpose as much of the material except for hazardous waste or maggot-infested garbage.

So, the next time you are renovating your home and need to get rid of furniture or old appliances or a humoungous amount of renovation debris, you don’t need to haul it all away to the nearest garbage dump, especially if there is furniture or stuff that can be used or re-purposed.

How Just Junk operates is you call them over, they provide you an estimate and then haul away your junk. For those ecologically-minded homeowners, their consciences are assuaged by knowing that as little as possible will be tossed into the garbage. -CINEWS