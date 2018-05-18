New Karnataka assembly session begins, MLAs take oath

Bengaluru, May 19 (IANS) Governor Vajubhai Vala on Saturday convened the 15th Karnataka Assembly in the Vidhana Soudha here. It began with the newly-elected legislators taking oath.

The pro tem Speaker, K.G. Bopaiah conducted the proceedings.

Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa was the first to take oath followed by Congress legislature party leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Janata Dal-Secular’s (JD-S) legislature party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy.

After these three, legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and JD-S would be administered the oath.

Later in the day at 4 p.m., there will be a floor test conducted in the House to ascertain Yeddyurappa’s majority, as ordered by the Supreme Court on Friday.

In the May 12 assembly election held in 222 constituencies across the state, the BJP won 104, Congress 78, JD-S 37 and three others, including one Independent, one from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and other a regional party, Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP).

–IANS

